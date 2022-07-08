Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Trading Up 4.8%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

About Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

