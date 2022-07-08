eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.39 million, a PE ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.42.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
