eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.39 million, a PE ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 0.42.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

