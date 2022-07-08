Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Lowered to €123.00 at Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €129.00 ($134.38) to €123.00 ($128.13) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($147.92) to €136.00 ($141.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Eiffage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.