Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $550.05.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health stock opened at $478.83 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.88.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Elevance Health by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.