Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $333.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.41.

LLY stock opened at $327.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $332.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.24.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

