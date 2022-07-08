Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.86.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

