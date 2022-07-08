Emerson Wealth LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,925.0% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,543,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

