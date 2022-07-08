Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

