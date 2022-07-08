Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$19.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

ERF opened at C$16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

