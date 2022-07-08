ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.70 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.70 ($16.35) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.05 ($11.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

