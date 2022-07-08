Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.78.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

