Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$26.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$19.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.69.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

