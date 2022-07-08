Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.