Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

TPH opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

