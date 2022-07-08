Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $27.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

