Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $241.50

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.50 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 243.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 4120293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 365 ($4.42) to GBX 350 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 313.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.22 million and a PE ratio of 28.15.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

