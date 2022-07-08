EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

