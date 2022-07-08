EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EVI Industries stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

