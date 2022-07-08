EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
EVI Industries stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.
EVI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
