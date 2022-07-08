Exane Derivatives Acquires 4,710 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

