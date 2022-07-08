Exane Derivatives Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.83 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.73.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.78.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.