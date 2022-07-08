Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 407 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.17.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $368.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

