Exane Derivatives Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Celsius were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03 and a beta of 1.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.