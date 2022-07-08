Exane Derivatives Has $158,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $105.83 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -149.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

