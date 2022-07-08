Exane Derivatives Invests $165,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TopBuild by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

