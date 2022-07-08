Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.