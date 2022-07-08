Exane Derivatives Makes New $179,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.74 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

