Exane Derivatives Sells 115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $158.89 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.