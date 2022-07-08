Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 552.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

EXPD stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.