Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

