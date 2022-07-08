Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $722,808,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $190,734,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,026,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,103,000 after purchasing an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.96) to £103.65 ($125.51) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,480.71.

FERG opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

