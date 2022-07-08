Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,186.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,186 ($14.36) and last traded at GBX 1,246 ($15.09), with a volume of 10289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212 ($14.68).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.22) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,000 ($24.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.55).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,502.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,887.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

In related news, insider Laura Kate Hagan acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,575 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,091.91).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

