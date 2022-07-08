Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 737 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,203,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.