Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.18.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). Research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

