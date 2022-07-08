First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

THFF opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $549.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

