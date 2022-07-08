First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 295 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.54. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.