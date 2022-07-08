First PREMIER Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,277,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

