First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 900 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

