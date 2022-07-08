First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 321.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 383.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 39,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $139.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.