First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

