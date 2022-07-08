First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.95.

FM opened at C$26.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company has a market cap of C$18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.87.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

