First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,805,000.

LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

