Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SVVC opened at $1.82 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

