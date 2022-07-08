FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.