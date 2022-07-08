Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their not rated rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £138 ($167.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($156.21) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a £150 ($181.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £142.83 ($172.96).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,008 ($96.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($92.03) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($197.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,691.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,529.16. The company has a market cap of £14.08 billion and a PE ratio of -34.21.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.