FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 726,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.