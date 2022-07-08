FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 10,906 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

