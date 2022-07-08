FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $159.07 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

