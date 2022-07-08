FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $93.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,935 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

