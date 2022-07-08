FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $832.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $833.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.10. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

