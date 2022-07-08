FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,680,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.21.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

